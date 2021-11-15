Short Interest in Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Increases By 10,500.0%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 10,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$14.95 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. Kungsleden AB has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $14.95.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

