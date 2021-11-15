Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Expands By 456.5%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 456.5% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

LVHD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

