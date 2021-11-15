Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Decreases By 99.2%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,622. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

