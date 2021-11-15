Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Decreases By 99.4%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCOA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,861,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,931,195. Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the investment in a portfolio of legal cannabis and industrial hemp businesses. It operates through the hempSMART segment. The company was founded on October 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

