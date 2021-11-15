Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Drops By 97.5%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

