Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Declines By 88.2%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.83. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

