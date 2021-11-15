Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 94.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTN Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 71,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,595. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

