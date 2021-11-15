Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Declines By 84.2%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,678. Myomo has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Myomo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth $4,139,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYO has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

