Short Interest in Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Drops By 83.6%

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the October 14th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,830,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NHMD traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 11,494,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,619. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

