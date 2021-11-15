Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Increases By 8,775.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 8,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
