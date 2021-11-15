Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Increases By 8,775.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 8,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

