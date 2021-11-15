Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Expands By 624.5%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 624.5% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $977,000.

NVSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

