Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Declines By 97.2%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

NMMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,356. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.