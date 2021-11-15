Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Drops By 93.6%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the October 14th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NSTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $2,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

