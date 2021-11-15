Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Drops By 83.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 2,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.