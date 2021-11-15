Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Decreases By 99.6%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Premier Biomedical stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,492,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,356,262. Premier Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Premier Biomedical
