Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Decreases By 99.6%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Premier Biomedical stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,492,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,356,262. Premier Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

