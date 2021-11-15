Short Interest in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Declines By 88.3%

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

PIAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,622. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

