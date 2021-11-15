Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 34,000.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 34,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. 80,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,665. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.55. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

