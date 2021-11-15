Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Declines By 96.4%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the October 14th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $127,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $2,174,000.

Shares of RCLF stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,944. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

