Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Drops By 83.3%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of SAABF remained flat at $$29.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Saab AB has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

