Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 99.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TELNY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,812. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 110.15%.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.
