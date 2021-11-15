Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Drops By 92.6%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

