Short Interest in Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Decreases By 88.9%

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Western Capital Resources stock remained flat at $$7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Western Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

