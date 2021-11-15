Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $123.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,397,896.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

