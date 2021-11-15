SI-BONE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,405 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the average daily volume of 156 put options.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. 626,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,171. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $68,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,408,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

