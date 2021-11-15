Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Hits $14.19 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Signata has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. Signata has a market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.