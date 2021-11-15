Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 512.8% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXYAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Sika stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,212. Sika has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

