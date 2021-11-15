Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

