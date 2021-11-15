Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $66,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 696,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SSD opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock worth $2,468,057 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

