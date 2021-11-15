SingularityDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $3.92 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $58.72 million and $3.92 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00221474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00086704 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

