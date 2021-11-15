SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $282.82 million and $6.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

