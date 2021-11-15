Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

