SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.78

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1060215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

