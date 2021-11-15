Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 928.5% in October

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, an increase of 928.5% from the October 14th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 72.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYTA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,231. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

