SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $77.15 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $900.43 million and approximately $77.15 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

