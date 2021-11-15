Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,315 shares of company stock worth $7,095,322 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.