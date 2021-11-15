Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 on Monday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

