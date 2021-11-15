Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

