SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €17.60 ($20.71) and last traded at €17.76 ($20.89). Approximately 281,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 481% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.38 ($22.80).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.35 and its 200-day moving average is €18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,618.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.68.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

