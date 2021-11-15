SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

CWYUF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

