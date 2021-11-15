Smartshare (SSP) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $496,623.73 and approximately $8,355.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00101041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

