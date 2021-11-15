SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMCE stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,588. SMC Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc engages in the recorded music business in the United States. Its business primarily consists of the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution and licensing of recorded music produced by such artists. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

