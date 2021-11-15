Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMGZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMGZY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.