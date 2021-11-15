Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.