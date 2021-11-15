SnowGem Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001093 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

