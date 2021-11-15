SnowSwap (SNOW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,714.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $55,714.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00015002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00070929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00095940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,097.71 or 1.00361010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.94 or 0.07122506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

