Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.