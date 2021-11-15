SoFi Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.