Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $30.32 million and $308,035.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,017,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

