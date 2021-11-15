Sonar Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Sonar has a total market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $224,716.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00069182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.40 or 0.99703552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.69 or 0.07037180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

