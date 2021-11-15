Sora Validator Token Price Tops $0.57 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $231,697.87 and $1.57 million worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.05 or 1.00104989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.00605337 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,498 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

